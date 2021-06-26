Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 840 to GBX 900. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Next Fifteen Communications Group traded as high as GBX 971.44 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 916 ($11.97), with a volume of 33813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFC. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £915.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 863.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

