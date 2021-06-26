EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

