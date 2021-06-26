Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) Hold Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

