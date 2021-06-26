Brokers Offer Predictions for Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nomura in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NMR. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NMR stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nomura has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

