Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

