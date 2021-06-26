Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post sales of $787.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $781.60 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $740.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.45 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

