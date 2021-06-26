Financial Analysis: Vertex (VERX) versus Its Rivals

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 323 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vertex to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Vertex alerts:

This table compares Vertex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vertex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2167 11371 21258 607 2.57

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -49.20 Vertex Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.25

Vertex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vertex competitors beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.