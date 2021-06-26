Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

