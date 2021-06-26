CIBC Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

