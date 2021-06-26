Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDRFY stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

