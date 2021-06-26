CIBC Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

