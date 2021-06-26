Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SZGPY. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

SZGPY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

