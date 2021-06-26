Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.68.
Shares of TXG opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.68.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
