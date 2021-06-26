Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.68.

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

