Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

