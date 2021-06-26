Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOPKY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Royal Vopak from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Royal Vopak from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

VOPKY stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

