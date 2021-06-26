New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 258,682 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

