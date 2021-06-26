JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

LDSCY opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

