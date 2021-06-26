The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

