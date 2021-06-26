WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.26

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$145.26 and last traded at C$143.96, with a volume of 22702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$141.50.

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

