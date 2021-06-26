Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.96

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 2144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.