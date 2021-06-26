Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.96

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 2144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
