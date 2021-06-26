Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 52-Week High at $497.40

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 497.40 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 481.40 ($6.29), with a volume of 785764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

