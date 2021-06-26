$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

KDP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

