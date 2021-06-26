Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.86

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.86 and traded as low as C$10.75. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 129,523 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.86.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

