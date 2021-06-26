Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

