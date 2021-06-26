Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

