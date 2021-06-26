Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

