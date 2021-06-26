Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $914.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

