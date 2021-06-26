Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

LEU opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $365.14 million, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,476 shares of company stock worth $1,240,350. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.