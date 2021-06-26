Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.17.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

