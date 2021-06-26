Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.50. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.