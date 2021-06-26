North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$20.39 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 and have sold 91,100 shares valued at $1,788,794.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.