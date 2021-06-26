Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.85.

TSE K opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

