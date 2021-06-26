Contrasting ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) and The Competition

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ORIC Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 ORIC Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4634 17691 38923 768 2.58

ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.80%. Given ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ORIC Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -$73.70 million -5.57 ORIC Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.78

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ORIC Pharmaceuticals. ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.41% -33.33% ORIC Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Volatility and Risk

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors. Its other product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has collaboration and license agreement with Astellas Pharma, Inc.; Voronoi, Inc.; and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.