Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) & Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Head to Head Analysis

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Disco and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 20.38% 14.93% 12.01% Atos N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Disco pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disco and Atos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.30 billion 8.63 $254.43 million $1.42 43.73 Atos $12.77 billion 0.54 $628.27 million N/A N/A

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Disco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Disco and Atos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atos 1 7 2 0 2.10

Risk and Volatility

Disco has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atos beats Disco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. The company primarily operates under the Atos and Atos|Syntel brands. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, retail, hospitality, and majority events industries. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

