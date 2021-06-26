Head-To-Head Comparison: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 59.58 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.09%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats XL Fleet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

