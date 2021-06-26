Beyond Air’s (XAIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

