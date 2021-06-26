Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,056

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.56.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.