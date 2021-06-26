Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,056

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).
Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.56.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.