Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.14.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

