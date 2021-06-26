Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on the stock.

SMS opened at GBX 879 ($11.48) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 846.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

