Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on the stock.
SMS opened at GBX 879 ($11.48) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 846.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.
About Smart Metering Systems
