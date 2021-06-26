Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

XPS stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.69. The company has a market capitalization of £284.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

