The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.48

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and traded as low as $101.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1,370 shares.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

