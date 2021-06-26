Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.39

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and traded as high as $178.75. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $174.08, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.70 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

