H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 18,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £107.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.