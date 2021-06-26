Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 200.75 ($2.62). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.60), with a volume of 300,690 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £155.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

