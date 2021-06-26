NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £592.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

