JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 8,310

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 8,310 ($108.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,043.85 ($78.96).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,062 ($79.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

