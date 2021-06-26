LSL Property Services’ (LSL) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of GBX 185.51 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.03.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

