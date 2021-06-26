Numis Securities Lowers Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) to Add

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 454.40 ($5.94) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.62.

