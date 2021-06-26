FY2023 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

GME opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.57. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

