Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.81. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

